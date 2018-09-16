Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Boxing >

Canelo beats GGG on points to win WBC and WBA middleweight titles


Boxing Canelo beats GGG on points to win WBC and WBA middleweight titles

The Mexican claimed a frenetic final round on two of the three scorecards which was critical in preventing a repeat of the draw both men shared 364 days earlier at the same T-Mobile Arena venue.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez claimed the WBC and WBA world middleweight titles by inflicting a first career defeat on Gennady Golovkin with a gripping points win in their Las Vegas rematch.

The Mexican claimed a frenetic final round on two of the three scorecards which was critical in preventing a repeat of the draw both men shared 364 days earlier at the same T-Mobile Arena venue.

It gave him a narrow a 114-114 115-113 115-113 majority decision to edge a contest in which both men were cut and where each showed why they are among the finest practitioners in the sport.

play

 

Golovkin, whose first defeat comes in his 40th bout - left the ring immediately without conducting an interview as his rival - fighting for the first time since serving a six-month drugs ban - celebrated.

"My corner told me that I needed to win the final round and that what's I did. I'm very emotional," said Alvarez, who has previously held world titles at middleweight and light-middleweight.

Golovkin told reporters afterwards: "I'm not going to say who won tonight, because the victory belongs to Canelo according to the judges. I thought I fought better than he did. We would like to have a third fight, we will negotiate that, that's what we want."

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Fathering: Boxer Emmanuel Tagoe's 14-year-old son not his child - DNA test reveals Fathering Boxer Emmanuel Tagoe's 14-year-old son not his child - DNA test reveals
Boxing News: I fought my way out of poverty - Mayweather Boxing News I fought my way out of poverty - Mayweather
Big Boxing: Danny Garcia lock horns with Shawn Porter on Sunday Big Boxing Danny Garcia lock horns with Shawn Porter on Sunday
No Rewards: Isaac Dogboe bemoans the lack of financial support from Ghana No Rewards Isaac Dogboe bemoans the lack of financial support from Ghana
Royal Storm: This is how much Isaac Dogboe took home after Otake demolition Royal Storm This is how much Isaac Dogboe took home after Otake demolition
Boxing: 4 reasons why Isaac Dogboe must be celebrated by Ghanaians Boxing 4 reasons why Isaac Dogboe must be celebrated by Ghanaians

Recommended Videos

Victory For Dogboe: Dogboe retains WBO crown after 1st round TKO victory over Otake Victory For Dogboe Dogboe retains WBO crown after 1st round TKO victory over Otake
Let's Talk Sports: What would you like to tell Azumah Nelson on his birthday Let's Talk Sports What would you like to tell Azumah Nelson on his birthday
Let's Talk Sports: Who will be the next Azumah Nelson? Let's Talk Sports Who will be the next Azumah Nelson?



Top Articles

1 Fathering Boxer Emmanuel Tagoe's 14-year-old son not his child - DNA...bullet
2 Royal Storm This is how much Isaac Dogboe took home after Otake demolitionbullet
3 No Rewards Isaac Dogboe bemoans the lack of financial support from Ghanabullet
4 Boxing News I fought my way out of poverty - Mayweatherbullet
5 Boxing Isaac Dogboe destroys Hidenori Otake in round onebullet
6 Historic Isaac Dogboe becomes Ghana's youngest World Championbullet
7 Boxing Mensah-Machado set for Munguia-Smith undercard in Las...bullet
8 Baby Jet Promotions Boxing fans turn on Emmanuel Tagoe...bullet
9 Video Heavyweight boxer quits bout after just one secondbullet
10 WBO super bantamweight title: Isaac Dogboe declares...bullet

Top Videos

1 VIDEO Azumah Nelson's limousine is all the motivation you needbullet
2 Video Highlight of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshuabullet
3 Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdalenobullet
4 Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay menbullet
5 Video Azumah Nelson defeats Hector Cortez in round 10bullet
6 Video I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponentsbullet
7 RIP Bukom Banku's crying tribute to Ebony, fake or nah?bullet
8 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
9 Former President JJ Rawlings sings Happy Birthday to...bullet
10 Video Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skillsbullet

Boxing

Twitter Reactions Ghanaians slam British media for claiming ownership of Isaac Dogboe
Boxing Profile: Who is Isaac Dogboe?
Video Watch how Isaac Dogboe demolished Hidenori Otaki to retain title
Boxing Ghana Boxing League returns after nine-year hiatus
X
Advertisement