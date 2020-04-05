The 28-year-old had only just been mourning the passing of his dad before having to announce that another relative had also perished due to COVID-19.

"My dad and his mother have passed just days apart," Yarde wrote on social media.

"It's serious! People are still going out when they don't need to.

"I know there's a lot of opinions about COVID-19 and I have mine but I just know opinions ain't worth risking your life and others."Just stay home," he wrote.

Yarde’s next fight was set to be against Britain’s Lyndon Arthur on 11 April but the event has been delayed until 11 July because of the pandemic.