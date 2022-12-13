Court remands Bukom Banku and son for allegedly stabbing man

A report by 3news indicates that Neequaye, the complainant, was in his room when he heard noise from some feuding parties in the community.

He, therefore, stepped out to help calm the situation, but was rather assaulted by Bukom Banku and his friends.

The report further indicated that the boxer broke a bottle and handed it to his son, Mustapha, instructing him to use it on Neequaye, to which he obliged and inflicted a wound on the abdomen of the complainant.

The victim was subsequently rushed to the Korle Teaching Hospital for treatment, and later reported the matter to the Police.

Bukom Banku and his son were later served with criminal summons after countless efforts to arrest them failed.

Finally appearing before presiding judge Justice Adelaide Abui Keddey, the boxer and his son pleaded not guilty.

They were, however, denied bail and are to reappear before the court on December 19 after being remanded.

Bukom Banku has lost just once in his boxing career – a defeat that came against Bastie Samir five years ago.

The 42-year-old went on to win his first international fight after recording a knockout victory over Hungarian opponent, Ferenc Albert in 2019.