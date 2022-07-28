RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

Dr. Ornella Sathoud: Meet the Ghanaian female boxer who holds PhD in Chemistry

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian female boxer Ornella Sathoud, who doubles as a Process Engineer, will be competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with the hope of winning a medal.

Dr. Ornella Sathoud: Meet the Ghanaian female boxer who holds PhD in Chemistry
Dr. Ornella Sathoud: Meet the Ghanaian female boxer who holds PhD in Chemistry

Despite spending much of her adult life in the United States (US), she represents Ghana, having been born to a Ghanaian mother and a Congolese father.

Recommended articles

Dr. Sathoud had her education in the US, where she studied Analytical Chemistry and graduated with a PhD in the course.

The University of Delaware graduate fell in love with boxing along the way and has since adopted the sport as a hobby.

Dr. Sathoud is a typical sportswoman who started out as a track and field athlete before briefly playing volleyball as well.

In a previous interview with Ghanaweb, she disclosed that both of her parents were into sports, which influenced her career path.

Dr. Ornella Sathoud
Dr. Ornella Sathoud Pulse Ghana

“I wanted to do sports because I did sports growing up. My mother was a runner and my dad did judo,” she said in that interview.

“Growing up I did volleyball and running but my mom told me I should try boxing maybe I will like it so I tried it. I want to be productive so I told my coach I want to be ready to fight.

“So I started with kickboxing and I had three fights but since we couldn’t find any kickboxing fight he told me let’s do boxing, so I kept up with it and I said we should try the Olympics and he said before we start Olympics we have to start somewhere.”

Explaining how she ventured into boxing, she told Ghanaweb: “I went online and called the Ghana Boxing Federation, I had my mother’s sister in Ghana who helped me to be in touch with people who will help me reach out to the president and I was able to reach out to him and he told me I had to come for a tryout with the team and apparently I did well and now I’m in the team.”

Dr. Sathoud is a member of Ghana's boxing team at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham but also works as a process engineer.

She will begin her journey towards winning a medal with a women's middleweight contest against Kerry Davis of England at the Round of 16 stage.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Dr. Ornella Sathoud: Meet the Ghanaian female boxer who holds PhD in Chemistry

    Dr. Ornella Sathoud: Meet the Ghanaian female boxer who holds PhD in Chemistry

  • ‘The champions should watch out; I’m back!’ – Isaac Dogboe declares

    ‘The champions should watch out; I’m back!’ – Isaac Dogboe declares

  • Watch: Isaac Dogboe earns title shot after beating Joet Gonzalez

    Watch: Isaac Dogboe earns title shot after beating Joet Gonzalez

Trending

Watch: Isaac Dogboe earns title shot after beating Joet Gonzalez

Watch: Isaac Dogboe earns title shot after beating Joet Gonzalez

‘The champions should watch out; I’m back!’ – Isaac Dogboe declares

‘The champions should watch out; I’m back!’ – Isaac Dogboe declares

Dr. Ornella Sathoud: Meet the Ghanaian female boxer who holds PhD in Chemistry

Dr. Ornella Sathoud: Meet the Ghanaian female boxer who holds PhD in Chemistry