The flag Floyd Mayweather shared on his Instagram page is a combination of the national colours of both USA and Ghana.

Sharing the photo, Mayweather simply wrote: "zoom in.

His post has hinted of a possibility of making a trip to Ghana as the Year of Return’ gets to an end.

The Year of Return is to mark 400 years of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Jamestown, Virginia.

The celebrations spearheaded by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has seen many black celebrities in America visit Ghana within 2019.

Floyd Mayweather

Several African American celebrities have paid a visit to Ghana to join in the celebration of 400 years since the first transatlantic Slave Trade was recorded.