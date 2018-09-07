news

DStv gets the ball rolling on a week of big-fight action with this weekend’s WBC welterweight championship fight between Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter in New York live on SuperSport this Sunday at 1am on SuperSport 5.

It will be followed a week later, on Sunday 16 September, with the must-see fight of the year the rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez for the middleweight crown.

Garcia and Porter are both former champions and at the peak of their powers, albeit chasing down welterweight rivals Terence Crawford and Errol Spence jnr.

Like next weekend’s match-up, this one pits two of the best fighters against each other, a rarity in an age when managers and promoters do their best to avoid fighting anyone who has a chance of beating their boxers.

Garcia is a two-handed counter-puncher with a sweet left hook, while Porter is fast and athletic and gets to work quickly. They are both above-average punchers, too, setting the scene for an absorbing fight.

“The number one thing Danny’s successful at is punching when opponents are punching at him. He’s the guy who will take my aggression and use it against me. All it takes is one punch. This is boxing. I’ve got to be aggressive but also very aware and ready defensively,” said Porter.

“Beating Danny from the outside, making him frustrated, and making him come to me is just as important as being aggressive and allowing him to feel my power, strength, and relentless fortitude throughout the match. I think both are required to beat him.”

Said Garcia: “Once you’re in there with me, it’s not the same as anyone else. It’s not the same as what you expect it to be. You’re in for a rude awakening.

“I’ve knocked out a lot of fighters for the first time, so it won’t be surprising to me if I knock Shawn Porter out for the first time. Shawn had to have some skill to get to this level, it wasn’t all brawling. I’m not taking anything away from him. We’re prepared for the best Shawn Porter.

“This is another opportunity to become a four-time world champion and that excites me. I still feel like the WBC title is mine, so I’m even more ready to reclaim it.”

Interestingly, WBA champion Keith Thurman, who narrowly beat both boxers, gives Porter a narrow edge, saying “This is one of the best matchups of the year. I try not to overthink it. It’s Porter by decision or Garcia only by KO. I lean toward Porter.”

SuperSport 5 will cross to New York early on Sunday morning 1:00am to take in the action.