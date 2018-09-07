Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Boxing >

Danny Garcia lock horns with Shawn Porter on Sunday


Big Boxing Danny Garcia lock horns with Shawn Porter on Sunday

Garcia is a two-handed counter-puncher with a sweet left hook, while Porter is fast and athletic and gets to work quickly.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Danny Garcia lock horns with Shawn Porter on Sunday

DStv gets the ball rolling on a week of big-fight action with this weekend’s WBC welterweight championship fight between Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter in New York live on SuperSport this Sunday at 1am on SuperSport 5.

It will be followed a week later, on Sunday 16 September, with the must-see fight of the year the rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez for the middleweight crown.

Garcia and Porter are both former champions and at the peak of their powers, albeit chasing down welterweight rivals Terence Crawford and Errol Spence jnr.

Like next weekend’s match-up, this one pits two of the best fighters against each other, a rarity in an age when managers and promoters do their best to avoid fighting anyone who has a chance of beating their boxers.

Garcia is a two-handed counter-puncher with a sweet left hook, while Porter is fast and athletic and gets to work quickly. They are both above-average punchers, too, setting the scene for an absorbing fight.

READ ALSO: Isaac Dogboe bemoans the lack of financial support from Ghana

“The number one thing Danny’s successful at is punching when opponents are punching at him. He’s the guy who will take my aggression and use it against me. All it takes is one punch. This is boxing. I’ve got to be aggressive but also very aware and ready defensively,” said Porter.

“Beating Danny from the outside, making him frustrated, and making him come to me is just as important as being aggressive and allowing him to feel my power, strength, and relentless fortitude throughout the match. I think both are required to beat him.”

Said Garcia: “Once you’re in there with me, it’s not the same as anyone else. It’s not the same as what you expect it to be. You’re in for a rude awakening.

READ ALSO: 4 reasons why Isaac Dogboe must be celebrated by Ghanaians

“I’ve knocked out a lot of fighters for the first time, so it won’t be surprising to me if I knock Shawn Porter out for the first time. Shawn had to have some skill to get to this level, it wasn’t all brawling. I’m not taking anything away from him. We’re prepared for the best Shawn Porter.

“This is another opportunity to become a four-time world champion and that excites me. I still feel like the WBC title is mine, so I’m even more ready to reclaim it.”

Interestingly, WBA champion Keith Thurman, who narrowly beat both boxers, gives Porter a narrow edge, saying “This is one of the best matchups of the year. I try not to overthink it. It’s Porter by decision or Garcia only by KO. I lean toward Porter.”

SuperSport 5 will cross to New York early on Sunday morning 1:00am to take in the action.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

No Rewards: Isaac Dogboe bemoans the lack of financial support from Ghana No Rewards Isaac Dogboe bemoans the lack of financial support from Ghana
Royal Storm: This is how much Isaac Dogboe took home after Otake demolition Royal Storm This is how much Isaac Dogboe took home after Otake demolition
Boxing: 4 reasons why Isaac Dogboe must be celebrated by Ghanaians Boxing 4 reasons why Isaac Dogboe must be celebrated by Ghanaians
Twitter Reactions: Ghanaians slam British media for claiming ownership of Isaac Dogboe Twitter Reactions Ghanaians slam British media for claiming ownership of Isaac Dogboe
Boxing: Profile: Who is Isaac Dogboe? Boxing Profile: Who is Isaac Dogboe?
Video: Watch how Isaac Dogboe demolished Hidenori Otaki to retain title Video Watch how Isaac Dogboe demolished Hidenori Otaki to retain title

Recommended Videos

Victory For Dogboe: Dogboe retains WBO crown after 1st round TKO victory over Otake Victory For Dogboe Dogboe retains WBO crown after 1st round TKO victory over Otake
Let's Talk Sports: What would you like to tell Azumah Nelson on his birthday Let's Talk Sports What would you like to tell Azumah Nelson on his birthday
Let's Talk Sports: Who will be the next Azumah Nelson? Let's Talk Sports Who will be the next Azumah Nelson?



Top Articles

1 Boxing Isaac Dogboe destroys Hidenori Otake in round onebullet
2 Royal Storm This is how much Isaac Dogboe took home after Otake demolitionbullet
3 Boxing Champion I will retire early as a World Champion - Isaac...bullet
4 Bod Arum Isaac Dogboe signed by renowned US promoterbullet
5 Big Boxing Danny Garcia lock horns with Shawn Porter on Sundaybullet
6 Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdalenobullet
7 Twitter Reactions Ghanaians slam British media for claiming...bullet
8 Video Watch how Isaac Dogboe demolished Hidenori Otaki to...bullet
9 Video Countryman Songo fires ‘unserious’ Ghanaian boxer...bullet
10 Video Heavyweight boxer quits bout after just one secondbullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdalenobullet
2 Bukom banku - cries out for Ebony at her funeralbullet
3 Video I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponentsbullet
4 Video Azumah Nelson defeats Hector Cortez in round 10bullet
5 Video Boxer vows not to fight in Ghana againbullet
6 Video Bukom Banku receives hero’s welcome despite defeat to Bastiebullet
7 Video Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarezbullet

Boxing

Baby Jet Promotions Boxing fans turn on Emmanuel Tagoe with boos and jeers for dismissing credentials of Ashie and Commey
Boxing Ghana Boxing League returns after nine-year hiatus
Ghana Boxing Isaac Dogboe prepares intensively ahead of August 25 title defence
#62 steps Only passion can give birth to the next “Azumah Nelson” from Ghana
X
Advertisement