‘Don’t fight under Ghana flag’ – GBA disowns Richard Commey ahead of US bout

However, he is not on good terms with the GBA, having been suspended in January over disrespect and misconduct.

And ahead of his bout against Pedraza, the boxing association has cautioned him to not fight under the Ghana flag, while accusing him of refusing to pay his statutory dues to support other upcoming boxers.

“The Ghana Boxing Authority has no connection with Richard Commey,” GBA boss Kotei Neequaye told Joy Sports.

“We banned Richard Commey. He said he prefers paying [boxing] development fee to the US authority so we don’t see him as one of the Ghanaian boxers so have no interest in his fight.”

Meanwhile, Commey’s manager and promoter, Michael Amoo-Bediako, says the boxer will continue to fight under the Ghana flag because he is Ghanaian.

Indeed, the 35-year-old pugilist appeared for his weigh-in wrapped in a Ghana flag ahead of his fight against Pedraza.

Pulse Ghana

“The Ghana flag will be flying high, I promise you that. Richard Commey is a Ghanaian, always has been and always will be,” Amoo-Bediako said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“His achievements representing Ghana and Ghanaian boxing have been recognized all over the world and he is held in very high regard amongst the boxing fraternity.

“Once again RC will be headlining an event which will be broadcast by ESPN and shown live from coast to coast across the United States of America, also Skysports will be broadcasting the event live across the UK, this shows the popularity of Richard that he continues to be a headline act,” he added.