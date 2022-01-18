GBA suspends former Lightweight World Champion Richard Commey indefinitely

In a statement by the GBA, it said the boxer and his manager disrespected the Authority.

The GBA in a press release said Commey’s indefinite suspension effective Monday, January 17, 2022, follows acts of disrespect and misconduct towards the GBA.

“In your case, you were seen in a viral video interview where you insulted and attacked the dignity of all GBA board members and maligned the activities of the Ghana Boxing Authority including the upcoming Ghana Professional Boxing League and maliciously attacked the integrity of GBA President without any provocations,” the GBA said in a press release signed by its President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye.”

“You said among other unprintable statements in the said interview that, you are not fighting under the flag of Ghana and for that matter you are not under the GBA as the mandatory Professional Boxing Authority in Ghana.”

“The GBA deems your acts as serious misconduct and disrespect and therefore suspends you indefinitely and withdraw all required courtesies put on you as a Ghanaian professional boxer and a former world champion”.

It is the second time the 33 year old has been suspended by the country’s professional boxing governing body.

In 2020, Commey was handed a two-year ban for similar comments, but the ban was lifted in September 2021 when the new GBA administration came into office.