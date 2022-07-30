Ghanaian light heavyweight boxer axed from Commonwealth games for failing doping test

“The boxer’s sample ‘A’ was found to contain a prohibited substance (diuretic and masking agent – furosemide).

“He has therefore been suspended with immediate effect. He and the Ghana Commonwealth Games Association have been informed”, a statement from the officials stated.

Shakul Samed was expected to fight Jean Luc Rosalba of Mauritius in the Light Heavyweight he will forfeit the match following the suspension for doping.

The Commonwealth Games Federation stated that they have “a zero-tolerance policy to doping in sport”, adding that they “seek to maintain the integrity of the Commonwealth Games by running a comprehensive anti-doping programme that focuses equally on education, prevention and testing.”

Shakul Samed was one of Ghana’s boxers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games.

A total of 126 athletes and coaches will represent Ghana at the Commonwealth Games in various disciplines.

They will compete in athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, cycling (road race), field hockey, judo, table tennis, triathlon, para-cycling, weightlifting, and squash.

The country has so far won 57 medals since the inception of the Games in 1954, including 15 gold, 18 silver and 24 bronze.

Meanwhile, two members of Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team have been replaced ahead of the Commonwealth Games.