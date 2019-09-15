WBO Super Welterweight champion, Jaime Munguia, shook off a slow start and overpowered Patrick Allotey in a fourth-round TKO on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Jaime Munguia (34-0, 27 KOs) shook off a slow start and overpowered Patrick Allotey in a fourth-round TKO on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

The Mexican boxer successfully defended his WBO junior middleweight title for the fifth time and sent Allotey to the canvas on three occasions.

Allotey was dropped twice in round 3. In the 4th, Allotey went down for a third time. The referee Jack Reiss then stopped the fight. official time of the stoppage was at 2:18 of round 4.

Allotey (40-4, 30 KOs) had some success early as he landed combinations — but those punches had no effect on Munguia. In the third round, Munguia punished Allotey with a body and head combination that was punctuated by a short uppercut, forcing Allotey to take a knee. Another combination sent Allotey to the canvas as the round ended, setting up the TKO in the fourth.