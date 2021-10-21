‘He took all the money from my fights’ – Ghanaian female boxer threatens to beat up promoter

She, therefore, vowed to get physical with the promoter, insisting she’ll beat him up wherever she meets him.

“I fought about seven international bouts in London and Australia but all he ever gave me was 15 pounds,” the boxer told Asempa FM.

“When the BBC contacted me for a documentary, he took everything that was meant for me and never gave me a penny from whatever came in from my appearances.

“I’ve heard that he has come to Ghana and anywhere I meet him I will beat him up to a pulp. There was even a time that I worked hard on my own to earn 2000 pounds but he seized the money from me.

“He seized my passport and other documents and never gave them to me until the day I was heading back to Ghana.”

Yakor Chavez Annan is one of few women in Ghana who are into professional boxing. She has so far fought 26 times, with 12 wins, six draws and eight defeats in the Super Bantamweight division.

However, she was recently enstooled as the queen mother of Adjen Kotoku Nii Tsuru Manhya in the Greater Accra region, with the stool name Naa Yaoley Atsiabroni.

According to her, though, she is looking forward to returning to the ring, as she described boxing as her first passion.

“Very soon I will take off my queen mother regalia, put everything aside and return to the ring to box again because boxing is my only way of feeding.