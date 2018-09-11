news

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather believes he has “every right” to be arrogant because he worked very hard to attain his current status.

The former WBC super featherweight champion, who finished his career undefeated, insists his wealth was not handed to him on a silver platter and therefore he deserves to flaunt them.

In a post replying his critics who tag him as arrogant and cocky, Mayweather said he has every right to flaunt his hard-earned wealth.

The 41-year-old boxing great retired in 2015, with a record of zero defeats in 50 fights, but made a one-fight comeback in 2017 to face UFC’s Conor McGregor.

He is, however, noted for enjoying a luxurious life and often posing for photos with bags of cash.

Mayweather believes he worked hard for whatever he owns today and deserves to live as he wants.

Read his full post below:

People do not acknowledge “Little Floyd”. They do not recognize “Pretty Boy Floyd”. All they see is the “Money Mayweather” persona, the luxurious lifestyle and think that this was handed to me. Before the jets, yachts, Bugatti’s etc., I was always on my grind.

I fought my way from poverty to the top; I am often scrutinized for being cocky or arrogant, but I have every right to be! When you put the hard work, dedication, focus & determination into a craft over a lifetime, great results usually reflect. We now live in a world where everyone wants instant gratification.

I worked extremely hard my entire life, retired undefeated, made great investments, and I deserve to live an incredible lifestyle.