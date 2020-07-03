He explained that it was Alfred Kotey, who made him emerge as one of the greatest boxers in the world during his heydays.

Former WBO Bantamweight champion Alfred Cobra Kotey passed on at the age of 52 on Tuesday in New York in the United States after being on life support having lost his memory and remained speechless.

Iye Quartey, a former World Boxing Association (WBA) champion has eulogized his friend and brother Alfred Kotey as he paid him an emotional tribute, saying the former was the reason he rose to stardom in boxing

“It’s been very difficult for me these past few days since his passing. Everyone in boxing knows my relationship with Alfred Kotey. He was a brother and my boxing partner.

“He was the one who motivated me into becoming one of the best fighters to have come from Ghana. I will forever miss him and even in death, he remains my brother,” he said.

The duo’s relationship dates back from their amateur days right into their professional careers. They were both under the same manager and promoter Yoofi Boham who eventually guided the later ex-boxer into becoming a world champion in 1994.

During their career days, Quartey and Kotey formed a deadly partnership known as ‘Whiz kids’ where they both represented Ghana at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seol, South Korea as well as the African Games.