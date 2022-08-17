I made best career decision by signing for Ike Quartey – Samuel Takyi

Earlier this year, the 21-year-old signed on to Bazooka Promotions, which is owned by former world champion Ike Quartey.

“I made the biggest decision of my career and it is to be with one of Africa’s best boxers in Ike Quartey,” he told the Graphic Sports.

“I believe it will definitely pay off in the end once Ike is leading me in my corner starting from my debut bout next month.”

Takyi competed in his first professional bout in April when he defeated Kamaldeen Boyefio at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

He completely dominated his opponent before handing him a second-round knockout in their six-round lightweight bouts.

Last year, Takyi secured bronze at the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Duke Regan in the men’s semi-final featherweight event.

Despite losing the semi-final bout to Regan, Takyi entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

The West African nation had only won four medals since the inception of the Olympic Games, of which three came from boxing.