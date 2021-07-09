Negative reports are destroying my name – Ike Quartey laments

While some netizens concluded that he was having financial issues, others also linked his looks to drug issues.

However, Quartey has denied such reports, insisting he plans to sue all persons who circulated the false reports.

“I’m not a drug addict. I am not happy at all about the publicity at all. You know, I will ask my lawyer to sue this media which published this news because it is bad news,” he told Metro TV.

“You know if somebody has brought you some news, you have to call me, ask me, or proofread or do something before publishing it.

“Without telling anybody, like they want to bring my name down or spoiling my name but this name I made it long time. I use my life to make this name.”

The former WBA welterweight champion was a household name in the sport from the late 1980s to the mid-2000s.

The Bukom-born boxer represented Ghana at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games and went on to achieve an amazing career.

Quartey retired on 42 fights, impressively winning 37 times – 31 of which were by way of knock out – four losses and one draw.