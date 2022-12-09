I’ll become two-time world champion soon – Isaac Dogboe

The bout will take place early next year in the United States (US), with the vacant WBO Bantamweight title on the line.

“Ghanaians have always believed in me because I always give my all whenever I mount the ring,” Dogboe said, as quoted by Starr Sports.

“As I have always maintained a story is been written and soon I will be a two-time world champion so they should continue with the believe and trust they have in me since I started this journey.”

Dogboe earned himself a shot at the WBC title after defeating Joet Gonzalez in his last bout by a split decision last month.

The 28-year-old made a fine start to the bout and landed a couple of heavy punches, which got Gonzalez dazed in the early exchanges.