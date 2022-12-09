ADVERTISEMENT
I’ll become two-time world champion soon – Isaac Dogboe

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian boxer Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe believes, with the support of Ghanaians, he will soon be a two-time world champion.

Dogboe, who is a former WBO junior-featherweight champion, is currently preparing for a fight against Robeisy Ramires.

The bout will take place early next year in the United States (US), with the vacant WBO Bantamweight title on the line.

“Ghanaians have always believed in me because I always give my all whenever I mount the ring,” Dogboe said, as quoted by Starr Sports.

“As I have always maintained a story is been written and soon I will be a two-time world champion so they should continue with the believe and trust they have in me since I started this journey.”

Dogboe earned himself a shot at the WBC title after defeating Joet Gonzalez in his last bout by a split decision last month.

The 28-year-old made a fine start to the bout and landed a couple of heavy punches, which got Gonzalez dazed in the early exchanges.

On the judges’ card, Patrick Morley scored in favour of Gonzalez at 96-94, but Tim Cheatham and Mike Fitzgerald both had Dogboe as the winner on their cards by 96-94.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
