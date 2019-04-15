According to him, the Mexican boxer should be prepared to face a much fitter opponent than the one he faced last year.

In December, Dogboe lost his WBO super bantamweight title to Navarette following a one-sided bout.

It was the first professional defeat in the career of the Ghanaian after he lost by unanimous decision to his opponent.

The 24-year-old has since pitched camp at Keta in the Volta Region as he prepares for a rematch in a bid to reclaim the title.

Speaking ahead of the bout, Dogboe said he feels fitter and in better condition than he was when he faced Navarette the last time.

“He must be careful in choosing his words because he couldn’t stop me when I was unfit so why does he think he can achieve that now?

“I just want to sound a warning to him to expect a much fit and dangerous boxer in our second fight. He should know that I am coming for my title and nothing else,” the Ghanaian said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

Dogboe will face Navarette at the Convention Centre in Tucson, Arizona, on May 11.