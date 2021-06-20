RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

Isaac Dogboe: Ghanaian boxer defeats Adam Lopez by majority decision (Video)

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has chalked yet another significant victory in his career after defeating Adam Lopez in a close contest.

Dogboe had to finish the fight strongly after dropping his guard midway through the bout, eventually winning by a majority decision.

The scorecard from the judges read: Dave Morreti – 95-95, Don Trella – 97-93 and Chris Migliore – 96-94, all in favour of Dogboe.

The former WBO super bantamweight champion has now boosted his chances of winning a second world title.

The 26-year-old’s career took a major hit following two successive losses to Mexico’s Emmanuel Navarrete.

In December 2018, Dogboe lost his WBO super bantamweight title to Navarrete following a one-sided bout.

It was the first professional defeat in the career of the Ghanaian after he lost by unanimous decision to his opponent.

Dogboe had a rematch with Navarrete in May 2019 but again fell flat against the Mexican in another one-sided encounter.

This time, the Ghanaian could not last the entire 12 rounds, as he was handed a Technical Knockout (TKO) in the final round.

However, the boxer recovered superbly when recorded an eighth-round victory by way of knockout against Chris Avalos in July 2020.

Dogboe’s latest defeat of Lopez is his second successive win after his back-to-back losses to Navarrete.

