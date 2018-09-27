news

Young Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has been presented with a brand-new Mercedes Benz by the management of Silver Star Auto Limited and Rising Star Africa.

The boxer himself was not present but his father Paul Dogbe, received the car, reportedly worth 87,000 Euros, on his behalf.

Paul who is also Dogboe’s trainer explained that the WBO super bantamweight was absent because he is currently in school in the UK.

He, however, thanked the two companies for the kind gesture extended to his son.

READ ALSO: Boxer Emmanuel Tagoe's 14-year-old son not his child - DNA test reveals

Meanwhile, the Sales Manager for Silver Star Auto Limited, Rabie Agha, also said the company is proud to be associated with Isaac Dogboe.

The 23-year-old boxer successfully defended his WBO super bantamweight last month, after knocking out his Japanese opponent Hidenori Otake.

Dogboe dropped Otake twice in the first minute of round one, before finally winning by TKO less than two minutes into the round.

Isaac Dogboe remains Ghana’s only world champion currently and is also the country’s youngest ever world title holder.

The Royal Storm, who boasts a flawless record of 20 fights with no loses, is already focusing on unifying his belt, having called out the division’s top names including Danny Roman and Rey Vargas.