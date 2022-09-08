According to him, Navarrete is Dogboe’s nemesis and he is, therefore, likely to lose again if he faces the Mexican boxer.
Don’t go near Navarrete again – Joshua Clottey warns Isaac Dogboe
Former IBF Welterweight Champion Joshua Clottey has advised Isaac Dogboe to avoid fighting Emanuel Navarrete for the third time.
Dogboe’s career suffered a major hit following two successive defeats to Navarrete in 2018. He first lost his WBO super bantamweight title to Navarrete following a one-sided bout in December that year.
It was the first professional defeat in the career of the Ghanaian after he lost by unanimous decision to his opponent.
Dogboe had a rematch with Navarrete in May 2018, but again fell flat against the Mexican, having failed to last the entire 12 rounds, as he was handed a TKO defeat.
The Ghanaian has since recovered from the setback by chalking victories against Chris Avalos, Christopher Diaz and Joet Gonzalez.
Clottey, who competed at the top level for nearly two decades, believes Dogboe must avoid Navarrete despite his recent successes.
“He shouldn’t go near Navarrete. There is something called nemesis, if you know your nemesis you are not gonna joke with your nemesis,” Clottey said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.
“He (Navarrete) is stronger now. Dogboe is too short for Navarrete. He thinking about Navarrete, maybe to me is a wrong deal.”
Meanwhile, Dogboe recently earned himself a shot at the WBC title after defeating Joet Gonzalez in by a split decision last month.