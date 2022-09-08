Don’t go near Navarrete again – Joshua Clottey warns Isaac Dogboe

Dogboe’s career suffered a major hit following two successive defeats to Navarrete in 2018. He first lost his WBO super bantamweight title to Navarrete following a one-sided bout in December that year.

Pulse Ghana

It was the first professional defeat in the career of the Ghanaian after he lost by unanimous decision to his opponent.

Dogboe had a rematch with Navarrete in May 2018, but again fell flat against the Mexican, having failed to last the entire 12 rounds, as he was handed a TKO defeat.

The Ghanaian has since recovered from the setback by chalking victories against Chris Avalos, Christopher Diaz and Joet Gonzalez.

Clottey, who competed at the top level for nearly two decades, believes Dogboe must avoid Navarrete despite his recent successes.

Pulse Ghana

“He shouldn’t go near Navarrete. There is something called nemesis, if you know your nemesis you are not gonna joke with your nemesis,” Clottey said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“He (Navarrete) is stronger now. Dogboe is too short for Navarrete. He thinking about Navarrete, maybe to me is a wrong deal.”