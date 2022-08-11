It’s time for Isaac Dogboe to make good money – Boxing promoter

“He’s now gotten the shot at the World title, either the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) or the World Boxing Council (WBC) and so it is up to his promoters to negotiate what is favourable for him monetary wise,” Alex Ntiamoah Boakye said, as quoted by Graphic Sport.

“Boxing is all about money and the business aspect is very important, he should and must not overlook that, it will help him eke out a living after he quits the sport.”

Dogboe has earned himself a shot at the WBC title after defeating Joet Gonzalez in his latest bout by a split decision last month.

The 27-year-old made a fine start to the bout and landed a couple of heavy punches, which got Gonzalez dazed in the early exchanges.

On the judges’ card, Patrick Morley scored in favour of Gonzalez at 96-94, but Tim Cheatham and Mike Fitzgerald both had Dogboe as the winner on their cards by 96-94.

Meanwhile, the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Abraham Kotei Neequaye, believes Dogboe will soon become a two-time world champion.

“We are happy because, we are getting closer to a world title, this is another elimination bout and at this moment, Isaac happens to be the eye of Ghana,” the GBA boss said.

“One thing about Dogboe is his discipline, we know he will go bring the title. By the end of the year, we will bring the World title to Ghana and we will need your prayers and support.