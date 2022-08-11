‘Joseph Commey’s life more important than gold medal’ – Boxer’s coach

The 19-year-old had defeated New Zealand’s Alex Mukaka and India’s Mohamed Hussan Uddin en route to the final, where he was scheduled to face Northern Ireland’s John Gallagher.

However, a few hours before the bout, news emerged that the Ghanaian was ill and had been declared unfit to compete.

This forced Commey to forfeit the final, therefore, settling for a silver medal while Gallagher walked away with the gold.

Explaining the events of that day, the teenager said he suffered from malaria and also had a boil under his armpit, which meant he couldn’t compete.

And his trainer Akwasi Ofori Asare, who doubles as the coach of Ghana’s National Amateur Boxing Team, believes preserving the boxer’s life was more important than a gold medal.

“Joseph Commey put in his all. He was listening to every information that I gave him, he worked very hard but [on] the day of the finals, he complained to me that he is not feeling well…the Doctor after checking him, told me he is not well,” he is quoted as saying by Citi Sports.

“I realized that if the Boxer is not well, his life is more important…we discussed it and we took him to the weighing and we realized that we have to let it go.”