The 44-year-old said he invested his money from boxing in real estate and has been making huge returns from his investments.
Joshua Clottey: How I invested my millions from boxing
Ghanaian boxer Joshua Clottey has opened up on how he invested his money to reap maximum returns.
Clottey explained that his profitable properties in the capital include rental properties at Weija and East Legon.
The former IBF welterweight champion, therefore, urged young boxers to invest wisely in their prime to have a better future.
"Whatever you make from fighting, you have to be very wise like me," said Clottey, as quoted by the Graphic Sports.
"I fought Cotto and was robbed and had a bad fight against Pacquiao but when I came to Ghana, I had to do something with the money and up to now, I'm still hitting. That's my car,"
"Even if it is a one-bedroom, it is yours and you can be there and the good thing about the money is how you handle it.”
Meanwhile, Clottey recently disclosed that he was ready to fight Manny Pacquiao for the second time to redeem himself.
The former IBF Welterweight champion said he wants a rematch so bad that he’s willing to fight the Filipino boxer for free.
Clottey’s peak came in 2010 when he fought seven-division world champion Pacquiao – a bout which he lost by unanimous decision.
Twelve years on, and the Ghanaian believes he could make amends for that defeat if he gets a second opportunity to fight Pacquiao.
Clottey has been in and out of the ring for some years now but his record stands at 47 fights, five losses and 41 wins, 24 of which came by way of knockout.
More from category
-
Joshua Clottey: How I invested my millions from boxing
-
Boxing promoter thinks Anthony Joshua will knockout Oleksandr Usyk
-
Video: Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ plays at O2 Arena during boxing bout