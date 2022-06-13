Joshua Clottey: How I invested my millions from boxing

Clottey explained that his profitable properties in the capital include rental properties at Weija and East Legon.

The former IBF welterweight champion, therefore, urged young boxers to invest wisely in their prime to have a better future.

"Whatever you make from fighting, you have to be very wise like me," said Clottey, as quoted by the Graphic Sports.

"I fought Cotto and was robbed and had a bad fight against Pacquiao but when I came to Ghana, I had to do something with the money and up to now, I'm still hitting. That's my car,"

"Even if it is a one-bedroom, it is yours and you can be there and the good thing about the money is how you handle it.”

Meanwhile, Clottey recently disclosed that he was ready to fight Manny Pacquiao for the second time to redeem himself.

The former IBF Welterweight champion said he wants a rematch so bad that he’s willing to fight the Filipino boxer for free.

Clottey’s peak came in 2010 when he fought seven-division world champion Pacquiao – a bout which he lost by unanimous decision.

Twelve years on, and the Ghanaian believes he could make amends for that defeat if he gets a second opportunity to fight Pacquiao.