Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather has taken to the streets to splash some cash on a destitute.

The retired boxer posted a video on Instagram, calling on all celebrities to get involved in what he described as the “Give Back Challenge”.

The former WBC super featherweight champion gave $1,000 to the physically challenged man on a wheel chair as part of a charity move.

“I'm going to go into my bag and give back,” the retired boxer said, before alighting from his car to make the donation.

“I want every celebrity to give back. It's the give back challenge. “It's about giving back to American citizens,” he added.

The physically challenged man was visibly happy with Mayweather’s gesture and reached out for a hug.

The Instagram video was accompanied by the caption:

“Let‘s give something back. I‘m participating in the #s4fe challenge. Last night I gave something back to my community. And I am nominating (@kevinhart4real @blacyoungsta

@stephensonlance) to do the same and get together to change our world step by step to a better place. Stay s4fe people.”

The 41-year-old boxing great retired in 2015, with a record of zero defeats in 50 fights, but made a one-fight comeback in 2017 to face UFC’s Conor McGregor.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Mayweather is ready to come out of retirement to face old foe Manny Pacquiao in a rematch.