Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Boxing >

Mayweather splashes out $1,000 on a homeless man in a wheelchair


Give Back Challenge Mayweather splashes out $1,000 on a homeless man

The physically challenged man was visibly happy with Mayweather’s gesture and reached out for a hug.

  • Published:
play

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather has taken to the streets to splash some cash on a destitute.

The retired boxer posted a video on Instagram, calling on all celebrities to get involved in what he described as the “Give Back Challenge”.

The former WBC super featherweight champion gave $1,000 to the physically challenged man on a wheel chair as part of a charity move.

“I'm going to go into my bag and give back,” the retired boxer said, before alighting from his car to make the donation.

“I want every celebrity to give back. It's the give back challenge. “It's about giving back to American citizens,” he added.

 

The physically challenged man was visibly happy with Mayweather’s gesture and reached out for a hug.

The Instagram video was accompanied by the caption:

“Let‘s give something back. I‘m participating in the #s4fe challenge. Last night I gave something back to my community. And I am nominating (@kevinhart4real @blacyoungsta 
@stephensonlance) to do the same and get together to change our world step by step to a better place. Stay s4fe people.”

READ ALSO: Isaac Dogboe receives brand new Mercedes Benz from Silver Star Auto

The 41-year-old boxing great retired in 2015, with a record of zero defeats in 50 fights, but made a one-fight comeback in 2017 to face UFC’s Conor McGregor.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Mayweather is ready to come out of retirement to face old foe Manny Pacquiao in a rematch. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Promotion: Isaac Dogboe signs long term deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotion Isaac Dogboe signs long term deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank
Happy Birthday: Isaac Dogboe receives brand new Mercedes Benz from Silver Star Auto Happy Birthday Isaac Dogboe receives brand new Mercedes Benz from Silver Star Auto
Boxing: Anthony Joshua knocks out Alexander Povetkin to remain unbeaten Boxing Anthony Joshua knocks out Alexander Povetkin to remain unbeaten
Boxing: Canelo beats GGG on points to win WBC and WBA middleweight titles Boxing Canelo beats GGG on points to win WBC and WBA middleweight titles
Fathering: Boxer Emmanuel Tagoe's 14-year-old son not his child - DNA test reveals Fathering Boxer Emmanuel Tagoe's 14-year-old son not his child - DNA test reveals
Boxing News: I fought my way out of poverty - Mayweather Boxing News I fought my way out of poverty - Mayweather

Recommended Videos

Victory For Dogboe: Dogboe retains WBO crown after 1st round TKO victory over Otake Victory For Dogboe Dogboe retains WBO crown after 1st round TKO victory over Otake
Let's Talk Sports: What would you like to tell Azumah Nelson on his birthday Let's Talk Sports What would you like to tell Azumah Nelson on his birthday
Let's Talk Sports: Who will be the next Azumah Nelson? Let's Talk Sports Who will be the next Azumah Nelson?



Top Articles

1 Promotion Isaac Dogboe signs long term deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rankbullet
2 Give Back Challenge Mayweather splashes out $1,000 on a homeless manbullet
3 Happy Birthday Isaac Dogboe receives brand new Mercedes Benz from...bullet
4 Boxing Anthony Joshua knocks out Alexander Povetkin to remain unbeatenbullet
5 Boxing Isaac Dogboe destroys Hidenori Otake in round onebullet
6 Boxing Profile: Who is Isaac Dogboe?bullet
7 Battle of the Undefeated Isaac Dogboe to face Jessie...bullet
8 Royal Storm This is how much Isaac Dogboe took home after...bullet
9 Twitter Reactions Ghanaians slam British media for...bullet
10 Top Fight Duke Micah set to fight on April 25bullet

Top Videos

1 Iron Mike Mike Tyson is opening a weed resort in Californiabullet
2 Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdalenobullet
3 Catch them young Anthony Joshua teaches son Yorubabullet
4 Check This Out Bukom Banku declares ‘war’ on gay menbullet

Boxing

Big Boxing Danny Garcia lock horns with Shawn Porter on Sunday
No Rewards Isaac Dogboe bemoans the lack of financial support from Ghana
Boxing 4 reasons why Isaac Dogboe must be celebrated by Ghanaians
Video Watch how Isaac Dogboe demolished Hidenori Otaki to retain title
X
Advertisement