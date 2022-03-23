According to him, this has been the case for several years because bouts hosted in Ghana are rarely patronised.
No boxer can make big money in Ghana – Boxing Authority boss
Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, has admitted that boxers struggle to make good money from their fights in Ghana.
He, therefore, urged Ghanaian boxers to build up their profiles to the level where they can compete abroad for greater financial rewards.
He explained that this is necessary because foreign spectators pay dollars to watch fights, while there are also premium pay-per-view services.
“No boxer can make big money in Ghana,” Abraham Kotei Neequaye told Ghanaweb, insisting no boxer can make huge money from a fight in Ghana.
“If we have any boxer who thinks he can make any big money in Ghana he is deceiving himself because do people come to watch boxing and pay dollars? No.
“People fight and make big money abroad because they go and watch fights and pay in dollars,” the GBA President added.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s bronze-winning Olympic medalist Samuel Takyi has been signed by Ike Quartey’s Bazooka Promotions.
The 21-year-old has seen his stock rise in the boxing world after winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The young boxer has also now decided to venture into professional boxing and will face Kamalrudeen Boyefio on April 15 in his debut pro bout.
