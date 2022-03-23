No boxer can make big money in Ghana – Boxing Authority boss

He, therefore, urged Ghanaian boxers to build up their profiles to the level where they can compete abroad for greater financial rewards.

Pulse Ghana

He explained that this is necessary because foreign spectators pay dollars to watch fights, while there are also premium pay-per-view services.

“No boxer can make big money in Ghana,” Abraham Kotei Neequaye told Ghanaweb, insisting no boxer can make huge money from a fight in Ghana.

“If we have any boxer who thinks he can make any big money in Ghana he is deceiving himself because do people come to watch boxing and pay dollars? No.

“People fight and make big money abroad because they go and watch fights and pay in dollars,” the GBA President added.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s bronze-winning Olympic medalist Samuel Takyi has been signed by Ike Quartey’s Bazooka Promotions.

The 21-year-old has seen his stock rise in the boxing world after winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.