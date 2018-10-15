Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Boxing >

Referee's call mars Isaac Sackey vrs Wasiru Mohammed bout


Referee's call mars Isaac Sackey vrs Wasiru Mohammed WBO Africa title fight

The beauty of a titanic bout was marred by a referees decision

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The decision by Adon Betin, referee from Benin to stop the WBO Africa junior featherweight title fight between the hitherto undefeated champ, Isaac 'Golden Eagle' Sackey (falls to 22-1-1, 19 KOs) and also undefeated countryman, Wasiru 'Gyata Bi' Mohammed (improves to 12-0, 10 KOs) in round 3 after Mohammed's powerful right hand sent Sackey crashing to the canvas, ended up turning what was supposed to be a night of celebrating two of Ghana's rising boxing stars into a near bloodbath.

Sackey's team and supporters vented their spleen amid creating chaos and disorder which brought proceedings to an abrupt end Saturday night in Accra.

The highly rated challenger, Wasiru Mohammed appeared to be in control of the fight and had easily won the opening two rounds on many people's scorecards at ringside and appeared to have finally got the measure of Isaac Sackey barely a minute into round 3 when he cornered the champ, caught him with a vicious hook to the chest which rattled Sackey and was quickly followed by a devastating uppercut which sent Sackey down for the first time in his career. Sackey fell with a bang, the back of his head thumping to the floor yet he rose as quickly as he had fallen but referee Betin had already waived off the fight even without counting.

READ MORE: Black Stars thrash Kotoko 3-0 in Kumasi

Incensed at losing their unbeaten record and WBO Africa title in what they preceived to be a manner they reckon was unfair from the referee, the corner of Sackey rushed into the ring to attack the Beninois ring official which was followed by securitymen and fans of both boxers also joining in the ensuing melee of clashes, disorder and destruction of facilities inside the Sports Emporium Hall of the Bukom Boxing Arena in the Ghana capital.

Such was the chaos and lack of safety that everybody scrambled for an escape route out of the venue including the WBO officials, supervisors, ring officials, Ghana Boxing Authority chiefs and even the boxers. It indeed was a night of shame for Ghana boxing, everyone went home without an official declaration and coronation of the winner and fight fans now await communication from the powers that be on what is the official verdict and decisions regarding the WBO Africa junior featherweight championship.

In other fights on the undercard of the E&J Promotions bill, Kofi Johnson overcame the huge height advantage of Daniel Ehizuoje to dominate and pummel his opponent in their super middleweight contest. Ehizuoje resorted to constant clinches and fouls for which referee Michael Neequaye warned him severally and also deducted a point for in round two. It continued into round 3 and barely two minutes into it, the ref had seen enough and disqualified Ehizuoje to give Johnson the win.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah advices KP Boateng on what to do to get Black Stars call-­ up

The other undercard fight aside four amateur exhibitions that preceded the main bout saw Eric Quarm score the first stoppage win of his career following a round two TKO verdict, Daniel Akornu unable to withstand the incessant attacks and powerful punches of Quarm who was only fighting in his second bout as a pro. Three times Akornu visited the canvas, prompting referee May Mensah Akakpo to halt proceedings and hand Quarm a second straight victory at the beginning of his pro career.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Referee's call mars Isaac Sackey vrs Wasiru Mohammed WBO Africa title fight Referee's call mars Isaac Sackey vrs Wasiru Mohammed WBO Africa title fight
Boxing and Academics: WBO world champ Isaac Dogboe returns to rousing welcome in Accra, confirms admission to Penn State University Boxing and Academics WBO world champ Isaac Dogboe returns to rousing welcome in Accra, confirms admission to Penn State University
Give Back Challenge: Mayweather splashes out $1,000 on a homeless man Give Back Challenge Mayweather splashes out $1,000 on a homeless man
Promotion: Isaac Dogboe signs long term deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotion Isaac Dogboe signs long term deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank
Happy Birthday: Isaac Dogboe receives brand new Mercedes Benz from Silver Star Auto Happy Birthday Isaac Dogboe receives brand new Mercedes Benz from Silver Star Auto
Boxing: Anthony Joshua knocks out Alexander Povetkin to remain unbeaten Boxing Anthony Joshua knocks out Alexander Povetkin to remain unbeaten

Recommended Videos

Victory For Dogboe: Dogboe retains WBO crown after 1st round TKO victory over Otake Victory For Dogboe Dogboe retains WBO crown after 1st round TKO victory over Otake
Let's Talk Sports: What would you like to tell Azumah Nelson on his birthday Let's Talk Sports What would you like to tell Azumah Nelson on his birthday
Let's Talk Sports: Who will be the next Azumah Nelson? Let's Talk Sports Who will be the next Azumah Nelson?



Top Articles

1 Referee's call mars Isaac Sackey vrs Wasiru Mohammed WBO Africa title fightbullet
2 Referee's call mars Isaac Sackey vrs Wasiru Mohammed WBO Africa title...bullet
3 Boxing Professor Rawlings stopped me from joining the military –...bullet
4 Happy Birthday Isaac Dogboe receives brand new Mercedes Benz from...bullet
5 Boxing Abedi Pele, Stephen Appiah, Zakkour, others to grace...bullet
6 Historic Isaac Dogboe becomes Ghana's youngest World Championbullet
7 IBO Asamoah Gyan’s boxer stripped of world titlebullet
8 Boxing Profile: Who is Isaac Dogboe?bullet
9 Boxing Emmanuel Tagoe not a world champion – GBA bossbullet
10 Boxing Champion I will retire early as a World...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponentsbullet
2 IBO World Lightweight Title Emmanuel Tagoe defeats Fernando Saucedo in...bullet
3 Video Highlight of the undefeated opponent of Anthony Joshuabullet
4 Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdalenobullet

Boxing

Boxing Canelo beats GGG on points to win WBC and WBA middleweight titles
Fathering Boxer Emmanuel Tagoe's 14-year-old son not his child - DNA test reveals
Boxing News I fought my way out of poverty - Mayweather
Big Boxing Danny Garcia lock horns with Shawn Porter on Sunday
X
Advertisement