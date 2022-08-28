Richard Commey draws with Pedraza in Super Lightweight clash

Prior to the fight, the Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) instructed Commey not to fight under the Ghana flag.

“The Ghana Boxing Authority has no connection with Richard Commey,” GBA boss Kotei Neequaye told Joy Sports.

“We banned Richard Commey. He said he prefers paying [boxing] development fee to the US authority so we don’t see him as one of the Ghanaian boxers so have no interest in his fight.”

Speaking to the press after the fight, Commey said: “It is a draw. Obviously, I have to go back home and see my people. I love my people, and I gotta go back there, do what I gotta do.”

Jose Pedraza said he is ready for a rematch with Commey should he demand it after the fight.

“Even though my eye was inflamed, we understood that it was done because he has a good right hand. The entire night, the whole point was to neutralize that right hand. Despite the fact that it was inflamed, I was able to do that.”

[on rounds 9 and 10] “I landed a great body shot. I felt that I hurt him, and that gave me the inspiration to keep going after him. I actually believe those were the rounds that gave me the victory tonight, despite what the scorecards say.”

“I’ve never turned down a fight, and I’m not going to start now. Whatever Top Rank wants for me. If they demand a rematch, I’m ready to give Richard Commey a rematch because he deserves it and I have the utmost respect for him. Ultimately, my goal is to win a world title once again. Whatever I have to do, that’s what I’m willing to do.”