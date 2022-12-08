Samuel Takyi: I’m ready to fight anybody in lightweight division

Earlier this year, the 21-year-old signed on to Bazooka Promotions, which is owned by former world champion Ike Quartey.

Takyi competed in his first professional bout in April when he defeated Kamaldeen Boyefio at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

He completely dominated his opponent before handing him a second-round knockout in their six-round lightweight bouts.

In August, he also recorded a knockout victory over Nigeria’s Samuel Moses in Lagos after battering his opponent in the first round.

His next bout is scheduled for December 30 at the Bukom Boxing Arena, where he’ll be facing Victor Kuwornu in a national lightweight championship bout.

“I am ready to fight anybody at lightweight because I know my capabilities and what I can do in the ring,” Takyi said ahead of the fight, as quoted by the Graphic Sports.

“I am going to win on December 30 to start next year on a bright note. That is the focus and the plan and I can’t wait for that day.”

Last year, Takyi secured bronze at the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Duke Regan in the men’s semi-final featherweight event.

Despite losing the semi-final bout to Regan, Takyi entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

The West African nation had only won four medals since the inception of the Olympic Games, of which three came from boxing.