Ghana inflicts more sporting misery on Nigeria as Samuel Takyi knocks out Samuel Moses

The 21-year-old made a great start to the fight and after sizing up Moses, landed the killer punch to send the Nigerian to the canvass.

Takyi, who is coached by Ghanaian boxing legend Ike Bazooka Quartey, has now won all three of his professional fights.

He defeated Kamaldeen Boyefio in his first pro fight at the Trust Sports Emporium, before also taking down South Africa’s Madlenkosi Sibuso.

The boxer’s win means Ghana has once again inflicted misery on Nigeria on sporting terms, with the Black Galaxies also beating the Super Eagles 2-0 in the first leg of the final CHAN qualifiers on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Seidu Suraj were enough to give Ghana a huge advantage ahead of the second leg in Abuja.

It will be recalled that it was Ghana that denied Nigeria a place at the 2022 World. The Black Stars qualified for the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.