Samuel Takyi: Olympic bronze-medalist signs under Ike Quartey’s Bazooka Promotions

Despite losing the semi-final bout to America’s Duke Regan, Takyi entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

The young boxer has now decided to venture into professional boxing and will face Kamalrudeen Boyefio on April 15 in his debut.

Ahead of the bout, Takyi said he was happy to have signed under Ike Quartey, who is a former WBA welterweight champion.

“I made the biggest decision of my career and it is to be with one of Africa’s best boxers in Ike Quartey,” he told the Graphic Sports.

“I believe it will definitely pay off in the end once Ike is leading me in my corner starting from my debut bout next month.”

Takyi will make his pro debut at super featherweight despite winning a bronze medal at the featherweight class.

He is, however, confident that he’ll be able to put on a show against his opponent, Kamalrudeen Boyefio.