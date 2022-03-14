RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

Samuel Takyi: Olympic bronze-medalist signs under Ike Quartey’s Bazooka Promotions

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s bronze-winning Olympic medalist Samuel Takyi has been signed by Ike Quartey’s Bazooka Promotions.

The 21-year-old has seen his stock rise in the boxing world after winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Despite losing the semi-final bout to America’s Duke Regan, Takyi entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

Samuel Takyi receives his bronze medal
Samuel Takyi receives his bronze medal Pulse Ghana

The young boxer has now decided to venture into professional boxing and will face Kamalrudeen Boyefio on April 15 in his debut.

Ahead of the bout, Takyi said he was happy to have signed under Ike Quartey, who is a former WBA welterweight champion.

“I made the biggest decision of my career and it is to be with one of Africa’s best boxers in Ike Quartey,” he told the Graphic Sports.

“I believe it will definitely pay off in the end once Ike is leading me in my corner starting from my debut bout next month.”

Samuel Takyi with boxing legend Ike Quartey
Samuel Takyi with boxing legend Ike Quartey Pulse Ghana

Takyi will make his pro debut at super featherweight despite winning a bronze medal at the featherweight class.

He is, however, confident that he’ll be able to put on a show against his opponent, Kamalrudeen Boyefio.

“He is an experienced fighter and I am glad to be starting my professional journey with him. I am promising a good show and I believe I am going to win convincingly on the night,” he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

