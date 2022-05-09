Samuel Takyi: Olympic bronze-medalist to fight for national title this year

Takyi competed in his first professional bout in April when he defeated Kamaldeen Boyefio at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

He completely dominated his opponent before handing him a second-round knockout in their six-round lightweight bouts.

Speaking after the bout, Takyi’s manager, Ike Quartey, said the young boxer is now ready to fight for a national title.

“I am very impressed with how he fought, he dismantled the guy, you all saw it, he will fight again in either June or July,” he said, as quoted by the Graphic Sports.

“If you see the way he fought, I believe he is ripe for the national title after a second bout and I believe that should happen in Kumasi.”

Last year, Takyi secured bronze at the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Duke Regan in the men’s semi-final featherweight event.

Despite losing the semi-final bout to Regan, Takyi entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

The West African nation had only won four medals since the inception of the Olympic Games, of which three came from boxing.