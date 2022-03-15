‘Remember I fed and clothed you’ – Samuel Takyi’s former trainer complains of neglect

According to him, though, the 21-year-old has completely ignored him and showed him a lack of respect since attaining success at the Olympics.

“I don’t want anything of monetary or material value from Takyi. I just want him to accord me respect and remember that I fed and clothed him for close to a decade when his parents didn’t know where he was,” Coach Korley said, as quoted by the Graphic Sports.

The boxing trainer was, however, quick to add that he wishes Takyi all the best in his career, insisting he holds nothing against the pugilist despite his neglect.

“Takyi cut his teeth in boxing through me. I trained him at the Discipline Boxing Gym and offered him all the support he needed to become a great amateur boxer,” he said.

“Under my tutelage, he has learnt all the rudiments of the sport and he has what it takes to become a world champion.”

Meanwhile, Takyi insists he has no problem with Coach Korley or any member of the Discipline Boxing Gym.

The Olympic bronze-medalist was recently signed to boxing legend Ike Quartey’s Bazooka Promotions.

The young boxer has decided to venture into professional boxing and will face Kamalrudeen Boyefio in his debut pro fight on April 15.

Takyi has seen his stock rise in the boxing world since winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.