There’s great demand for me to fight in the UK – Isaac Dogboe

The 27-year-old made a fine start to the bout and landed a couple of heavy punches, which got Gonzalez dazed in the early exchanges.

On the judges’ card, Patrick Morley scored in favour of Gonzalez at 96-94, but Tim Cheatham and Mike Fitzgerald both had Dogboe as the winner on their cards by 96-94.

The boxer returned to Ghana on Thursday and has now revealed that there is a great demand for him to fight in the UK.

“We [my team and I] don’t know. I praise God that I have options,” Dogboe said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“My promoters have informed me that there is a great demand for me to fight in the United Kingdom. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

“The night after the fight, I called my promoters and asked them what was next. They told me, Isaac, to go home, rest, and then we’ll talk about the next fight.”

Dogboe was born in Ghana but spent the early years of his professional career in the UK, where he was based in London.

He annexed the Amateur Boxing Association British lightweight title in 2013 and faced Andy Harris at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall that same year.