Tokyo 2020: Boxer Samuel Takyi gets $30,000 and a car from Akufo-Addo

Takyi and the other contingent that represented Ghana at the 2020 Olympic Games visited the Jubilee House Friday.

Meanwhile, each of the 14 athletes that represented the country at the Games will also be given $5,000 as reward.

“For the first time ever, a Ghanaian athlete, Samuel Takyi, was selected to represent Africa at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games,” Akufo-Addo said.

“For the first time in the history of the 4th Republic, Ghana won a medal at the Olympics. Out of the 52 African countries that participated at the Olympics, Ghana placed 10th on the continent.

“This should spur us on to even greater heights in future competitions. On behalf of the people of Ghana, a say a big hearty ayekoo to all of you. You made the country proud.”

Takyi arrived in the country last Friday evening following his impressive exploits at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The boxer secured bronze at the quadrennial showpiece after losing to Duke Regan in the men’s semi-final featherweight event.

Despite losing the semi-final bout to Regan, Takyi entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

The West African nation had only won four medals since the inception of the Olympic Games, of which three came from boxing.