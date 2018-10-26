news

Tyson Fury has disclosed that he was contemplating committing suicide after drug addiction, but he rescinded his decision due to the love for his family.

Fury, undefeated in 27 bout shocked the rest of the world when he managed to edge Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 in their heavyweight unification bout.

However, he has now revealed the lowest point of this period – when he attempted to take his own life.

“I tried to commit suicide,” Fury told the Joe Rogan Podcast, “I’ll tell you what happened.

“I was waking up and I didn’t want to be alive, I was making everybody’s life a misery, everybody who was close to me I was pushing away.

“Nobody could talk any sense into me at all and I’d go very, very, very low at times, very low. And I’d start thinking all these crazy thoughts.

“I bought a brand new Ferrari convertible in the summer of 2016, and I was in it and I was on this strip of the highway where I am.

“At the bottom of about a five-mile strip there’s a massive bridge that crosses the motorway.

“I got the car up to about 190mph and I was headed towards that bridge.

“I didn’t care what no-one was thinking, I didn’t care about hurting my family, friends, anybody. I didn’t care about nothing, I just wanted to die so bad, I gave up on life.

“And just as I was heading towards that bridge at 190mph in this Ferrari – it would have crushed like a Coke can if I’d have hit it – I heard a voice saying: ‘No, don’t do this Tyson…

“‘Think about your kids, think about your family and your little boys and girls growing up with no father and everyone saying your dad was a weak man, he left you and he took the easy way out because he couldn’t do anything about it.’

“Before I turned into the bridge I pulled onto the motorway and I was shaking. I pulled over and I was all nervous and I didn’t know what to do and I was so afraid.

“And I thought that I’ll never ever try or think about taking my life ever again.”

The 30-year-old went on to explain how he then sought psychiatric help and begged God for assistance with his issues before ultimately training his way back to fitness, both mentally and physically.

Tyson Fury has now returned to the ring with two wins under new trainer Ben Davison and will challenge Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight world title on December 1 in LA.