Navarrete (27-1, 23 KOs) successfully defended his WBO super bantamweight title on Sunday morning on ESPN, putting a 12-round beating on Dogboe (20-2, 14 KOs) until his trainer/father, Paul Dogboe.

The time of the stoppage was 2:02 of the 12th round.

Final CompuBox numbers had Naverrete landing 314 of 884 total punches (35.5%) while Dogboe landed 121 of 523 total punches (23.1%).

Dogboe said he is considering a move up in weight to the 126-pound featherweight division.

“Right now, I’d like to let everyone be aware that the super bantamweight division is very challenging for me to make weight,” said Dogboe, 24.

“My next fight will be at featherweight. I believe I will be much stronger at that weight. It’s a struggle to make 122.”