The Bronze Bomber won his ninth WBC title defence in colossal style in front of a baying crowd in New York City.

Wilder’s pulverizing punch to the side of Breazeale’s head left the challenger flat on his back.

Breazeale tried to get up, but referee Harvey Dock waved an end to their scheduled 12-round bout when a wobbled Breazeale reached his feet. Dock stopped their “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event at 2:17 of the first round.