WATCH: Manny Pacquiao struggles to eat as wife spoon-feeds him after latest defeat

While Pacquiao was the favourite for the bout, he was pummeled by the Cuban, who won by a unanimous decision.

Pulse Ghana

In the aftermath of the fight, the wife of the Filipino ring legend posted a video on Instagram in which she was spoon-feeding him.

In the video, the eight-weight world champion struggled to open his eyes and seemed very affected by the fallout from the bout.

Pacquiao's wife, however, praised the efforts of her husband, describing him as her best friend and a true companion.

Photo by AP Photo/John Locher

“Your best friend should be your spouse. Marriage is a unique, fragile bond between man and a woman. It is unique in that no other relationship between man and a woman allows them to become one,” she wrote.

“If a couple keeps the romance alive in their own marriage, the temptation to look for someone else to meet their needs will be much less appealing.

“The boundaries of Marriage are to be honored and enjoyed (Proverbs 5:15-20) as this passage explains , a husband and wife can only find true fulfilment if they stay within the boundaries GOD has given them. Keep your marriage strong.”