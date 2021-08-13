Watch: Several fans from Jamestown storm Kotoka Airport to welcome Samuel Takyi

The 20-year-old is set to arrive in the country on Friday evening following his impressive exploits at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Takyi secured bronze at the quadrennial showpiece after losing to Duke Regan in the men’s semi-final featherweight event.

Despite losing the semi-final bout to Regan, Takyi entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

The West African nation had only won four medals since the inception of the Olympic Games, of which three came from boxing.

Clement Quartey won Ghana’s first-ever medal at the Olympics by claiming silver in 1960, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey also won bronze in 1964 and 1972, respectively.

Takyi’s heroics in Tokyo, therefore, make him only the fifth Ghanaian (if you consider the Satellites as a collective unit) Olympic medalist.

He was subsequently congratulated by President Nana Akufo-Addo, who commended him for selling Ghana to the world.

“Big congratulations to Samuel Takyi from all of us at home, for hoisting high the flag of Ghana at the Tokyo Olympics, and for winning a bronze medal, Ghana’s first Olympic medal in 29 years. Well done,” the President posted on Facebook.