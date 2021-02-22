They will face their Gambian counterparts in the last group game today.

The Satellites will qualify to the quarterfinals as group leaders if they beat the Gambians, and coach Karim Zito and the team are poised to achieve that.

“It is going to be an interesting game because of different reasons. For us, though we have one leg in the next round we want to finish on top of the group. They will also want to come out and fight for qualification”, Coach Zito stated at the pre-match press conference held on Sunday morning.

Karim Zito

While admitting that Group C still remains open with all countries still having chances of making it to the next stage, the Ghana gaffer was confident that his team has what it takes to secure a win on Monday.

“Everyone in this group can qualify. We were unlucky not to win our last match and that what makes tomorrow’s game a must-win for Ghana.”

The Satellites won their first game by beating Tanzania 4-0 and drew goalless with Morocco in the second game