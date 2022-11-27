Croatia's class then shone through. Andrej Kramaric scored twice, with Marko Livaja and substitute Lovro Majer also getting on the scoresheet.
Canada sent packing as Croatia makes it four
After a blistering start from Canada, it was then Croatia went through the gears. Really good football, very composed, measured play.
Canada getting knocked out feels so unjustified seeing how energetic and determined they are. But they can leave with their heads high and build on this progress for four years later when they co-host the tournament.
A team of Alphonso Davies' would be lethal. Unfortunately for Canada, they only have one!
Croatia goes top of Group F and Canada's hopes of reaching the last 16 are over, despite scoring in only the second goal.
