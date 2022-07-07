Chelsea drop home jersey for 2022/23 season [Photos]

The new Chelsea home jersey was designed by international sports brand Nike their sponsors.

The new Chelsea home jersey is inspired by Ted Drake one of the most important figures in the history of the club.

First team stars such as Christian Pulisic, Recce James and Trevoh Chalobah model the new Chelsea home jersey.

Pulse Nigeria

Chelsea honor Drake with new home jersey

Chelsea revealed the new home jersey through posts on their official social media platforms.

The message on the official Chelsea social media platforms explained the inspiration behind the new home jersey,

Pulse Nigeria

The social media message said, "Our 2022/23 @nikefootball home shirt!

"A tribute to ex-manager Ted Drake, the man that introduced ‘lion rampant regardant’ which features in the collar of the shirt."

Pulse Nigeria

Drake joined Chelsea in 1952 and in 1955 guided the Blues to their first-ever top-flight league title.

A message about the new home jersey on the official Chelsea website said, "We can now reveal the new Nike home kit to be worn by Chelsea throughout the 2022/23 season, which pays homage to one of the most important figures in the club’s history, Ted Drake."

See more photos of the Chelsea home jersey below

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria