'Chelsea was tough' - Christensen reveals dream to play for Barcelona

Tosin Abayomi

Christensen dreamed of playing for Barcelona before joining Chelsea.

On Thursday, July 7, La Liga giants unveiled Danish defender Andreas Bødtker Christensen.

Christensen is Barcelona's second summer signing of the season after the arrival of Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie.

The 26-year-old was presented at the Ciutat Esportiva and revealed the reason for his switch as a free agent.

Christensen signed for Barcelona until 2026 for four years with a buy out clause of 500 million naira.

Christensen has a contract until 2026 with Barcelona
At the press conference, Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed that the Danish midfielder always wanted to come to the Camp Nou.

He said, "Christensen, when he was eight years old, wrote on a piece of paper that one of his dreams was playing at Barça.

"That's what we want here at Barça. We want players in the first team dreaming of playing at Barça."

Christensen is looking forward to the healthy competition
Christensen echoed Laporta's statement about his dream to play for Barcelona.

The Danish star explained his situation at Chelsea and what he hopes to accomplish at Barcelona.

He said, "I'm only here to win, that's the main goal. We have great potential and we have to win trophies. I will push the players everyday.

"I'm looking forward to the healthy competition. I can learn a lot from the players here. I'll come in and do my best everyday and try to learn.

"My main goal is to be on the pitch every week. It's a healthy competition and it only makes me better.

"When I was 8 years old I wrote my dreams for the future on a piece of paper: to be a professional footballer and play for Barça.

"The last few weeks at Chelsea were tough but I'm proud to have been part of the club."

  'Chelsea was tough' - Christensen reveals dream to play for Barcelona

