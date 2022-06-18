Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two of the biggest names in world football are enjoying their break from the sport.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son, Lionel Messi at Alba's wedding [Photos]
See what Ronaldo and Messi are doing with their break from football
Ronaldo on his return was named Player of the Season for Manchester United as they failed to secure a return to the Champions League.
Messi in his first season as a Paris Saint-Germain player helped them recapture the Ligue 1 title.
Both players are now on vacation spending time with their families.
Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display
Messi and Ronaldo
Fans want to know what the players are up to as they look ahead to the start of the new season.
The 37-year-old Ronaldo took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the birthday of his son.
Along with a photo with his son on a plane was a message that said, "Happy birthday my son!
"How does time go by…?! Will we still play together?!
"The most important thing is to continue being the boy you are with a huge heart! Best of luck, puppy! Daddy loves you very much."
Messi on the other hand has not posted much about his vacation since he helped Argentina defeat Italy to win Finalissima.
The 34-year-old star was spotted at the wedding ceremony of his former teammate Jordi Alba.
Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo posed for pictures at Alba's wedding in Seville.
More from category
-
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son, Lionel Messi at Alba's wedding [Photos]
-
English Premier League trio headline 2022 Ghana Football Awards nominees
-
Eddie Nketiah gets iconic Arsenal number 14 jersey