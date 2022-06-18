RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son, Lionel Messi at Alba's wedding [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

See what Ronaldo and Messi are doing with their break from football

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son, Lionel Messi at Alba's wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son, Lionel Messi at Alba's wedding

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two of the biggest names in world football are enjoying their break from the sport.

Recommended articles

Ronaldo on his return was named Player of the Season for Manchester United as they failed to secure a return to the Champions League.

Messi in his first season as a Paris Saint-Germain player helped them recapture the Ligue 1 title.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son, Lionel Messi at Alba's wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son, Lionel Messi at Alba's wedding Pulse Nigeria

Both players are now on vacation spending time with their families.

ALSO READ - Iheanacho teams up with Rema, Onuachu and Olayinka show off their wives

Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display

Ighalo turns 33, Ekong celebrates Common Goal, Ordega shows off style

Fans want to know what the players are up to as they look ahead to the start of the new season.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son, Lionel Messi at Alba's wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son, Lionel Messi at Alba's wedding Pulse Nigeria

The 37-year-old Ronaldo took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the birthday of his son.

Along with a photo with his son on a plane was a message that said, "Happy birthday my son!

"How does time go by…?! Will we still play together?!

"The most important thing is to continue being the boy you are with a huge heart! Best of luck, puppy! Daddy loves you very much."

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son, Lionel Messi at Alba's wedding
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son, Lionel Messi at Alba's wedding Pulse Nigeria

Messi on the other hand has not posted much about his vacation since he helped Argentina defeat Italy to win Finalissima.

The 34-year-old star was spotted at the wedding ceremony of his former teammate Jordi Alba.

Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo posed for pictures at Alba's wedding in Seville.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son, Lionel Messi at Alba's wedding

    Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates son, Lionel Messi at Alba's wedding [Photos]

  • English Premier League trio headline 2022 Ghana Football Awards nominees

    English Premier League trio headline 2022 Ghana Football Awards nominees

  • Eddie Nketiah gets iconic Arsenal number 14 jersey

    Eddie Nketiah gets iconic Arsenal number 14 jersey

Trending

SCOOP

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip
SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack

Joshua Clottey: How I invested my millions from boxing

Joshua Clottey: How I invested my millions from boxing
COMMENT

Samuel Eto’o rejecting Joel Matip is a sign of pride which could cost Cameroon at the World Cup

Samuel Eto'o blocked Joel Matip's attempt to rejoin Cameroon