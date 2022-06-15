RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

See how Ronaldo, Salah and Benzema are celebrating the holidays.

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack

After the football season ended in Europe, the top stars are on holiday preparing for the new season.

Recommended articles

Stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema represented their countries at the UEFA Nations League at the end of the season.

With their international commitment done and dusted the players have now decided to have some fun.

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack Pulse Nigeria

The Scoop brings a round up of how the elite players are celebrating their break from football.

ALSO READ - Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest photos

Watch Nigerian musician Falz score a goal at Old Trafford

Check out the best photos from Paul Onuachu's wedding to partner Tracy in Accra

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack Pulse Nigeria

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo on holiday with his family.

In the photo, Ronaldo was with his son, partner Georgina Rodríguez, the twins and his new daughter.

Along with the photo was a message that said, "Vacation with love!"

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack Pulse Nigeria

Mohamed Salah turns 30 and a day before posted a photo showing off his six pack on the beach.

After lifting the Champions League title with Real Madrid, Benzema posted a photo next to a private jet with a message that said, "Won’t be late."

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack Pulse Nigeria

Vinicius Junior is in the United States of America and was able to meet NBA star Ja Morant.

Brazilian star Neymar celebrates his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi with a message, "Feliz dia dos namorados."

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Bordeaux will play in Ligue 1 next season after their appeal against relegation for financial irregularities was upheld on Monday

    Why Samuel Kalu's former club Bordeaux was thrown into the 'trenches' in France

  • Asamoah Gyan begins Uefa B License coaching course in Wales

    Asamoah Gyan begins Uefa B License coaching course in Wales

  • Campbell leads the celebrations for Costa Rica.

    How a former Arsenal star fired Costa Rica to a third successive world cup

Trending

SCOOP

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Arsenal star Partey changes his name back to Thomas days after taking up Yakubu

Thomas Partey has debunked rumours that he changed his name to Yakubu
SCOOP

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife
COMMENT

How the 5 proposed new football rules will damage the beautiful game

Football rules are about to change