Cristiano Ronaldo's press conference act crashes Coca Cola's share prices

Latest Ghanaian Sports News & Updates
Coca-Cola share prices suffered a drop of $4b.
Ronaldo, who is a renowned health fanatic, shifted the two bottles of Coca-Cola away from him in a press conference before Portugal's first game of the ongoing Euro-2020.
The Portugal captain then held up a water bottle and was 'Agua!' appearing to encourage people to choose it instead.
The moment has gone viral on social media and has caused Coca-Cola's market value to drop. The market value of Coca-Cola went from $242bn to $238bn – a drop of $4bn.
Just like Ronaldo, France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken from his front in the press conference after his side's 1-0 win over Germany on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
