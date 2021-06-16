RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's press conference act crashes Coca Cola's share prices

Portugal football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles in a hugely televised moment of a press conference has caused the company's share prices to crash.

Ronaldo, who is a renowned health fanatic, shifted the two bottles of Coca-Cola away from him in a press conference before Portugal's first game of the ongoing Euro-2020.

The Portugal captain then held up a water bottle and was 'Agua!' appearing to encourage people to choose it instead.

The moment has gone viral on social media and has caused Coca-Cola's market value to drop. The market value of Coca-Cola went from $242bn to $238bn – a drop of $4bn.

Just like Ronaldo, France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken from his front in the press conference after his side's 1-0 win over Germany on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

