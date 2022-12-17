Croatia closed win with third-place performance after 2: 1 victory over Morocco

Morocco is denied a leveler as a ball into the box finds Youssef En-Nesyri unmarked but he is denied from point-blank range.

What a send-off for the 37-year-old Real Madrid star, Luka Modric, he's had one shot on target in this match, 73 touches, 60 passes, and a 93% passing accuracy. He's won the ball back five times and made two interceptions.

A pretty standard but very solid performance from the midfield maestro.

The Moroccans could not dig deep to muster one final moment of magic as Youssef En-Nesyri almost snatches the equalizer as he jumps higher than Ivan Perisic to meet a cross but his header landed on the roof of the net.

All over Croatia, runners up four years ago, cement third place, Morocco can be incredibly proud of their run to fourth best, however.

Croatia finish on the podium for the third time, after third place in 1998 and second place in 2018. This was their sixth World Cup participation.

Morocco finishes fourth, the best result for an African nation in World Cup history.