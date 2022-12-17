The Moroccan fans have barely stopped singing from the first minute. It can't be a comment on the quality of the match, as this has been a great match so far.
Croatia restores lead over Morocco in an entertaining encounter
What a truly entertaining first half. Morocco will be unstoppable if they get some shooting boots for Christmas.
Just a sign of both sets of supporters enjoying their last day out at this year's World Cup.
A superb finish for the Croatians as Morocco gave the ball away on the edge of the box and it is worked to Mislav Orsic on the left, just inside the area and he bends a brilliant strike that is out of the goalkeeper's reach, hits the inside of the far post before nestling in the back of the net.
The atmosphere has been fantastic and it's a festival with both sides' fans. The game has been everything we were looking for.
Morocco needs a big comeback in the second half of the game should they want to be bronze medalist in the world
