Dembele and Kean at the double as Barcelona and Juventus battle to 2-2 draw in pre-season

Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw by Juventus in a pre-season fixture played in the early hours of Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Steph Curry hails Dembele after 2 goals for Barcelona against Juventus and the Night Night celebration.
Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez made several changes to the team that defeated rivals Real Madrid in El-Clasico.
Among those changes is the insertion of Ousmane Dembele in the starting line up.
Dembele, who recently extended his contract, gave Barcelona the lead in the 34th minute but four minutes later Juventus equalized through Moise Kean.
Just one minute later, Dembele again produced another moment of magic beating several Juventus players to put Barcelona back in front with his second of the game.
Barcelona went to the break with the lead but in the 52nd minute Kean also scored his second of the game to level the game.
The game between Italian giants Juventus and Barcelona would end in a 2-2 draw at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
Reactions to Barcelona vs Juventus
Since the arrival of Raphinha from Leeds United, Dembele has started pre-season games from the bench however his performance against Juventus with two goals shot him to the top of the trends on Twitter.
After scoring both goals, Dembele did the iconic celebration of NBA star Steph Curry who led the Golden State Warriors to the Championship last season.
Curry took to social media to praise Dembele for imitating his celebration after finding the back of the net twice against juventus.
Barcelona now wrap up their preseason in the United States of America against Major League Soccer side the New York Red Bulls before returning back to Europe for the Joan Gamper trophy.
