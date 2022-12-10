Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabian Football Federation signs MoU with Ghanaian counterparts

The agreement aims to develop strong relations between the two Federations to help the promotion, growth, and success of football at all levels.

Pulse Ghana

It provides a framework for collaboration across all areas of the game, from grassroots to elite football, including youth and women’s football. SAFF is committed to hosting both the Ghanaian men’s and women's national teams for matches and training camps as well as exchanges for key experts across areas related to coaching, refereeing, or administrative matters.

“We’re excited to establish this MoU with the Ghana Football Association and create this partnership moving forward,” said Al Misehal. “The quality and talent in Ghanaian football are known across the world and we at SAFF are keen to work closely together to allow our youngsters to gain valuable playing experience while benefiting from their key insights and strengths. We look forward to working together in a meaningful manner and opening up mutually beneficial opportunities.”

Commenting on the new partnership, Ghana Football Association president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku commented: "Ghana has a longstanding relationship with Saudi Arabia and it is only right that we expand this level of cooperation to football – an area that unites people”.

"Our brothers at the SAFF led by President Yasser Al Misehal have demonstrated their desire to strengthen their football to reach the highest level and we also have the same vision so it is essential for us the partner in various areas of the game to achieve our aims and objectives."

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest-growing countries in world sports with football at its heart. Over 80% of the country’s 35 million population play, follow, and attend football. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has been implementing an ambitious strategy to grow the sport across the Kingdom and become one of the top 20 best football nations.

The Federation is investing across player pathways, competitions, women’s football, technology, workforce, hosting, and governance.

Pulse Ghana

Over the last three years, women’s football in Saudi Arabia experienced unprecedented investment in areas such as grassroots player development, competitions, coaching, refereeing, and governance. As a result, SAFF expressed their interest to bid for the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup, established the first women’s national team last year followed by the inaugural women’s football league and girls’ school's league.

The men’s national team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign was capped by a historic 2-1 win over Argentina.